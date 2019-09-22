WATCH: Catch all the live action from LMS cricket SA’s Gauteng Super Series

The inaugural Last Man Stands Gauteng Super Series continues on Sunday.

Six squads of 10 players each were selected at a draft evening last month, based on the regional rankings of players.

Owners of the six teams – the Northern Kings, Johannesburg Phantoms, Lenasia Rockets, Sandton Sluggers, West Rand Foo Dogs and Pretoria Pride – picked their squads in a draft system.

They were also allowed a wildcard that didn’t necessarily have to come from the ranked players.

So what is Last Man Stands? It is a 20-over-a-side cricket format that pits eight players per side against each other. If a team loses seven wickets in an innings, the remaining batsman continues to bat without a partner, instead of being

stranded (according to the normal Laws of Cricket, a batsman cannot bat without a partner).

Five-ball overs, double plays (much like baseball) and 12 runs for a six – a home run – off the final ball of the innings are other variations.

The six teams are split into two groups of three teams, where they will each play two matches on Sunday – at 9.30am, noon and 2.30pm.

The bottom team of each group will fall out, with the remaining four teams contesting the semifinals, and then the final on Tuesday.

