WATCH: Proteas lost son Abbott takes nine in innings!

As the Proteas frantically try to plug gaps following the retirements of various stalwarts, members of the South African cricketing fraternity gasped at what the national team is missing out on when it comes to Kyle Abbott.

The skillful 32-year-old seamer made waves this week with a stunning haul of 9/40 for Hampshire in their English county championship meeting with Somerset.

Abbott, who has a penchant for eye-catching figures after he took a memorable 7/29 on Test debut against Pakistan in 2013, was relentless, trapping six victims LBW and castling another.

“I didn’t expect this when I woke up, to be honest,” he told Hampshire’s official Twitter account.

“It was nice to get a few early poles and I got on a bit of a roll.”

????️ Five wickets

???? 20 runs A stunning eight-over spell from @Kyle_Abbott87 this morning, taking his wicket tally to seven in the innings so far! ???? pic.twitter.com/66ezZ8u3t6 — Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) September 17, 2019

The humble man from Empangeni was a bit more forthcoming in an interview with ESPNCricinfo.

WICKET & INNINGS: Sensational, @Kyle_Abbott87! ???????? He rounds off an incredible display by claiming the final @SomersetCCC wicket, finishing with a career-best 9-40, as the visitors are dismissed for 142! ???? ???? iOS: https://t.co/3H80EnOA4p ???? Android: https://t.co/gImTwZuJKX pic.twitter.com/y6sSV4bfk7 — Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) September 17, 2019

“I think it has been the best I’ve bowled, definitely the most consistent since 2017,” Abbott, who controversially took the Kolpak route at the beginning of 2017, said.

“It’s the best form I’ve been in for a while.”

Later on Wednesday, Abbott finished with the best figures in first-class cricket for 63 years.

The paceman’s match return of 17-86 is the best ever for Hamphire and the best overall since England spinner Jim Laker took 19-90 against Australia in 1956.

Abbott, 32, had taken 9-40 in the first innings and replicated his incredible fast bowling with a remarkable 8-46, the Championship’s first 17-wicket haul for 80 years.

Somerset, who needed 281 to win, were skittled for just 144 in their second innings.

