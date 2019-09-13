‘New’ Bavuma listens to the voice, not the noise

Temba Bavuma admits that his first call-up to the Proteas’ T20 squad was still a surprise, even when it really shouldn’t have been.

The diminutive middle-order stalwart had already expressed way back in 2016 that he wanted to make a bigger mark in limited overs cricket, a process that only really caught flame last season.

2018/19 was indeed the season where Bavuma, the Highveld Lions skipper, proved the pigeonholers wrong.

In five innings in the One-day Cup, he averaged 53 and scored his 212 runs at a strike rate of 99.53 with a career-best, unbeaten 117 included.

But it was in the CSA T20 where he exploded, smashing 326 runs at an average of 46.5 and strike rate of 137, illuminated by a century in the final.

Given that change was expected for the Proteas after the World Cup anyway – regardless of results – Bavuma had put himself squarely into the frame.

He now looks set for a debut in the first of three T20s against India on Sunday in Dharamshala.

“I was a bit surprised with the selection, to be honest,” Bavuma said on Friday.

“Back home, there’s a perception that I’m a red-ball player. I’ve known in the back of my mind for a while now that white-ball cricket is something that I want to play. Fortunately, with some good performances last season, this opportunity has come.

“It’s actually come a bit earlier than I thought, but I’m here now. I want to do the best I can.”

It’s undeniably that there will be jitters over the Proteas batsmen’s ability to force the pace against a canny, quality Indian attack.

Yet Bavuma’s range as batter has become so diverse that he could potentially be a key player in the order, particularly as an anchor that can still score at a good rate.

“As a player you go through a lot of challenges. There’s a lot of pressure on an international player. People can be quick to label you a certain way,” he said.

“That could be a good or a bad thing. Proving people wrong is always an extra bit of motivation. But it’s important not to take things that people say to heart. I focus on what I want to achieve. I made a conscious effort to improve my white-ball cricket, I played as many games as possible. I listen to the voice between my ears, not the noise outside.”

It’s certainly seems to be working.

