‘New’ Bavuma listens to the voice, not the noise

Heinz Schenk
Temba Bavuma (C) of the bizhub Highveld Lions on the attack during the CSA T20 Challenge final match between bizhub Highveld Lions and Warriors at Bidvest Wanderers Stadium on May 05, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gordon Arons/Gallo Images)

And it’s led to the ‘pigeonholed’ Proteas stalwart potentially making a deserved if somewhat unexpected T20 international debut.

Temba Bavuma admits that his first call-up to the Proteas’ T20 squad was still a surprise, even when it really shouldn’t have been.

The diminutive middle-order stalwart had already expressed way back in 2016 that he wanted to make a bigger mark in limited overs cricket, a process that only really caught flame last season.

2018/19 was indeed the season where Bavuma, the Highveld Lions skipper, proved the pigeonholers wrong.

In five innings in the One-day Cup, he averaged 53 and scored his 212 runs at a strike rate of 99.53 with a career-best, unbeaten 117 included.

But it was in the CSA T20 where he exploded, smashing 326 runs at an average of 46.5 and strike rate of 137, illuminated by a century in the final.

Given that change was expected for the Proteas after the World Cup anyway – regardless of results – Bavuma had put himself squarely into the frame.

He now looks set for a debut in the first of three T20s against India on Sunday in Dharamshala.

“I was a bit surprised with the selection, to be honest,” Bavuma said on Friday.

“Back home, there’s a perception that I’m a red-ball player. I’ve known in the back of my mind for a while now that white-ball cricket is something that I want to play. Fortunately, with some good performances last season, this opportunity has come.

“It’s actually come a bit earlier than I thought, but I’m here now. I want to do the best I can.”

It’s undeniably that there will be jitters over the Proteas batsmen’s ability to force the pace against a canny, quality Indian attack.

Yet Bavuma’s range as batter has become so diverse that he could potentially be a key player in the order, particularly as an anchor that can still score at a good rate.

“As a player you go through a lot of challenges. There’s a lot of pressure on an international player. People can be quick to label you a certain way,” he said.

“That could be a good or a bad thing. Proving people wrong is always an extra bit of motivation. But it’s important not to take things that people say to heart. I focus on what I want to achieve. I made a conscious effort to improve my white-ball cricket, I played as many games as possible. I listen to the voice between my ears, not the noise outside.”

It’s certainly seems to be working.

