Twitter pays tribute to ‘one of a kind’ Hashim Amla

Hashim Amla on Thursday announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing down the curtain on a career that brought him over 18 000 runs across all three formats of the game.

Here are some of the tributes that have been given by the cricketing fraternity.

Unreal career @amlahash ! So many doubted u early on, but your fighting spirit, humility & incredible one of a kind talent took u to the top of the mountain and ultimately to one of the best players in the world and… https://t.co/LVxSIdeCoQ — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) August 8, 2019

Congratulations to Hashim Amla on a fantastic international career..what an amazing journey it has been since seeing you for the first time in the Kingsmead nets in the late 90’s… well done..respect..🏏👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @amlahash — Shaun Pollock (@7polly7) August 8, 2019

I see hash has decided to declare for good.mentally strong and great all round batsman. Congrats on a wonderful career # 👏👏 @amlahash — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) August 8, 2019

Congratulations on ur Great international career @amlahash 👍🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 , U r a Gem 💎, A Star ⭐️ & Wil be remember as Great Human always , Thanks for all the Entertainment , U r one of my Mentor in my career #Respect for U , Best wishes 🤲🏼 Stay Blessed — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 8, 2019

Our former Sher and a world-class opener, Hashim Amla, calls it quits on international cricket. He was truly invincible at his peak and more than that, a humble human being. 👏 Wish you all the success, Mighty Hash! 🙌 📸: @IPL#SaddaPunjab @amlahash pic.twitter.com/tKphynrXe2 — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) August 8, 2019

There arent enough words to describe your contributions… to the team.. to me… and to the country as a whole! A person we could always look to for advice and wisdom. You truly brought a whole nation together… Thank you for everything @amlahash #Legend #SilentWarrior 🇿🇦🔥 pic.twitter.com/qd8mNR4OD8 — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) August 8, 2019

🔝 The most ODI hundreds by a South African

💯💯💯 The only Test triple hundred by a South African

🔟 One of 10 players to top the @MRFWorldwide Test & ODI Batting Rankings simultaneously

⚡ The fastest to 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000, and 7000 ODI runs Thank you, @amlahash 👏 pic.twitter.com/JrkZWbp1PU — ICC (@ICC) August 8, 2019

“Being humble means recognizing that we are not on earth to see how important we can become, but to see how much difference we can make in the lives of others” You certainly have…One of the greats of the game has retired @amlahash We salute you you 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/SMTOwCCa8q — Paul Adams (@PaulAdams39) August 8, 2019

Hashim Amla, what grace, with the bat and without. He dignified our game in every way and was every inch a colossus of his times. With Steyn gone too, South Africa have lost the final links to their greatest era in Test cricket — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) August 8, 2019

