Parsons wins double honour at CSA Breakfast Awards

Cape Town – Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Saturday hosted its annual CSA Breakfast Awards , where the stars of amateur cricket were honoured for their stellar performances over the past 12 months.

The Awards Breakfast commemorates the accomplishments of the blossoming talent in the country as CSA continues to drive its vision of making cricket a truly national sport of winners.

In a lavish ceremony at the Maslow Times Square Hotel in Pretoria, 25 awards were handed out, with the big winner being South Africa Under-19 captain Bryce Parsons of Central Gauteng, who walked away with two prizes.

The 18-year-old all-rounder was named U19 Cricketer of the Year for his efforts with the national team and also collected the Khaya Majola Cricket Week Player of the Tournament.

KFC The Mini-Cricket coach of the year award went to Marelise Lombard from Central Gauteng Lions who has served the programme with composure over the years, while the Mini-Cricket Co-ordinator was scooped by Eastern Province’s Gugu Ndulama.

eil Brand of Northerns bagged the CSA Student Cricketer of the Year prize, while his former coach at the union, JP Triegaardt, who has left over the winter to rejoin Northern Cape, picked up the Senior Provincial Coach of the Year title.

Northerns also swept the women’s awards with Nadine de Klerk named CSA Girls U19 Player of the Tournament for her supreme all-round efforts during the competition. Her more senior compatriot Sune Luus, who also captained the Proteas Women in 2019, was voted CSA Women’s Provincial Cricketer of the Year.

The CSA Three-Day Provincial Cup and Provincial One-Day Cricketers of the Year went to Glenton Stuurman of Eastern Province and Mpilo Njoloza of Western Province respectively.

There were joint winners in the Groundsman of the Year category for the first time with Bethuel Buthelezi and Evan Flint securing the award for their outstanding work in keeping the Wanderers Stadium in a world-class state.

“Congratulations to all our award winners. They are the individuals who keep the spirit of our amateur game so strong. And a special word of congratulations to those who have had to overcome disabilities to be honoured here today. We can be very happy with the strength of our various development programmes that play a vital part in our talent identification pipeline,” commented CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

“A special word of thanks also to all our sponsors and particularly KFC for their support of this function as well as the KFC Mini-Cricket Programme which is the best of its kind to be found anywhere in the world and is the launch pad for our young cricketers to live their dreams,” concluded Moroe.

“At KFC we believe the secret recipe for success lies in nurturing South Africa’s great talents and building lasting partnerships that make this programme possible,” commented Dhruv Kaul, Chief Marketing Officer at KFC.

“2019 marks a remarkable 10-year partnership milestone and we are excited to celebrate the 2018/19 KFC Mini-Cricket Coach and Co-ordinator of the Year winners. Marelise and Gugu are true examples that sheer hard work and determination drives positive change and impact in local communities. We also thank our many volunteers who continue to be the heart of the programme, making it a success in every corner of the country.

“Through our partnership with Cricket South Africa, the KFC Mini-Cricket programme will continue to thrive, uplift communities, nurture and produce tomorrow’s heroes and supporters of South African cricket,” he added.

The main CSA Professional Awards Dinner will be televised live on SuperSport 2 from 20:00 tonight.

CSA Breakfast Award winners:

KFC Mini-cricket Coach Of The Year – Marlise Lombard (Cgl)

Mini Cricket Coordinator Of The Year – Gugulethu Ndulama (Ep Cricket)

U15 Player Of The Tournament – Ashley Murphy (Eastern Province)

U17 Player Of The Tournament – Michael Booth (Kzn Inland)

CSA Learners With Special Education Needs Player Of The Tournament – Sifiso Gumede (Cgl)

CSA Girls U19 Player Of The Tournament – Nadine De Klerk (Northerns)

Khaya Majola Cricket Week Player Of The Tournament – Bryce Parsons (Cgl)

Schools T20 Cricketer Of The Year – Wesley Madhivere (Kzn Inland)

U19 Cricketer Of The Year – Bryce Parsons (Cgl)

CSA Blind Cricketer Of The Year – Fredrik Andreas Boer (Wp Cricket)

CSA Deaf Cricketer Of The Year – Rual Kumalo (Wp Cricket)

CSA Intellectually Impaired Cricketer Of The Year – Bradley Manewil (Swd)

CSA Rural Cricketer Of The Year – Zack Ekron (Mpumalanga)

T20 Community Cup Cricketer Of The Year – Jp Kok (Delfos Cc – Johannesburg)

National Club Championships Player Of The Tournament – Andre Malan (Wp Cricket)

CSA Student Cricketer Of The Year – Neil Brand (Northerns)

Rpc And Hubs Coach Of The Year – Ashley Dhelminie (Boland)

Senior Provincial Coach Of The Year – Jp Triegaardt (Northerns)

Groundsman Of The Year – Wanderers Stadium Bethuel Buthelezi And Evan Flint

South African Forces Cricketer Of The Year – Waylain September (Cape Town)

CSA Fairplay Award – Knights

CSA Women’s Provincial Cricketer Of The Year – Sune Luus (Northerns)

CSA Provincial One-day Cricketer Of The Year – Mpilo Njoloza (W Province)

CSA Three-day Provincial Cup Cricketer Of The Year – Glenton Stuurman (E Province)

Rpc Player Of The Year – Sisonke Sobekwa (Boland)

