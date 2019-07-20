Cricket 20.7.2019 09:27 am

WATCH: AB plunders 88 from 43 balls on World cup final pitch

South Africa's AB de Villiers. AFP/File/Glyn KIRK

His county Middlesex subsequently won the encounter by 7 wickets.

AB De Villiers took advantage of some decidedly average bowling to remind fans of why he is considered one of the best batsmen in T20s when he made his debut for Middlesex County on Thursday night.

28 000 fans cheered him on as the South African plundered 88 from just 43 balls prompting the club to put a gushing tribute on their Twitter account which included a number of the highlights.

On the same wicket that was used for the world cup final AB smashed five fours and six sixes, which lead his team to a seven-wicket win with three overs to spare.

Watch the highlights here:

