WATCH: AB plunders 88 from 43 balls on World cup final pitch

AB De Villiers took advantage of some decidedly average bowling to remind fans of why he is considered one of the best batsmen in T20s when he made his debut for Middlesex County on Thursday night.

28 000 fans cheered him on as the South African plundered 88 from just 43 balls prompting the club to put a gushing tribute on their Twitter account which included a number of the highlights.

On the same wicket that was used for the world cup final AB smashed five fours and six sixes, which lead his team to a seven-wicket win with three overs to spare.

Watch the highlights here:

???? A debut to remember for @ABdeVilliers17 ???? A breathtaking 8️⃣8️⃣ from 4️⃣3️⃣ balls last night ???????? Here are the highlights… pic.twitter.com/hh9cRCzuvy — Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) July 19, 2019

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.