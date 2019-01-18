Proteas back Ottis even if he doesn’t deliver the holy grail

Proteas coach Ottis Gibson has received a proper thumbs-up from his captain, Faf du Plessis, to continue in his post after this year’s World Cup.

The former West Indian fast bowler’s future is in the spotlight this week after Cricket South Africa chief executive Thabang Moroe said any contract extension is linked to him winning the showpiece tournament in England in mid-year.

“When the board ratified his appointment, his main mandate was to win the World Cup,” said Moroe.

But the local governing body’s bigwig has been requested to canvass board members’ feelings over whether that clause should be relaxed.

However, Du Plessis wants Gibson’s future sorted even before the trek to the UK.

“Generally how those thing work is that they sign a contract with a starting and a finishing date. The finishing date is the World Cup, but that doesn’t mean it will be the end of him,” the South African skipper said on Friday ahead of Saturday’s first ODI against Pakistan in Port Elizabeth.

“I think what will happen over the next while, even before we go to the World Cup, is that there will probably be conversations between the board, team management and maybe even the captain.”

Gibson can certainly count on the players supporting him.

“If Ottis is still keen to do it then the team would still love him on board. The team really works well under him and, certainly from a captaincy point of view, I’ve really enjoyed working with him. Our styles are very similar,” said Du Plessis.

