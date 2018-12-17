; Awkward Twitter moment livens up MSL T20 final aftermath – The Citizen
 
Cricket 17.12.2018 11:57 am

Awkward Twitter moment livens up MSL T20 final aftermath

Sport Staff
Simon Harmer of Jozi Stars during the Mzansi Super League match between Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and Jozi Stars at St Georges Park on December 02, 2018 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Simon Harmer of Jozi Stars during the Mzansi Super League match between Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and Jozi Stars at St Georges Park on December 02, 2018 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Jozi Stars spinner Simon Harmer and Cape Town Blitz Ashwell Prince have buried the hatchet … from a certain point of view.

Another awkward Twitter moment between Jozi Stars spinner Simon Harmer and Cape Town Blitz coach Ashwell Prince added a bit of spice to the aftermath of the MSL T20 final on Sunday.

The 29-year-old off-spinner was a valued member of the Stars franchise and played his part in the weekend’s eight-wicket victory.

On Monday, however, Harmer cheekily tweeted a screenshot of how Prince had blocked him on the social media platform.

At first glance, it may seem like mere sour grapes, but the two actually have a bit of a history.

Harmer has been quite vocal in the past over some aspects of South African cricket, notably how CSA’s renewed transformation efforts drive white players out of the system and signed a Kolpak contract with Essex in 2017.

He’s ineligible to play for the Proteas, who he turned out for in five Tests.

Last year, Harmer and Prince became embroiled in a passive aggressive argument over the Kolpak system and transformation in franchise cricket.

It’s also rumoured that Harmer believes Prince, who was a national selector before being appointed as Cobras coach, was complicit in blocking his future participation at international level.

Asked by one user what the latest tweet as all about, all Harmer answered was “Beat him in the final”.

To be fair, Prince did post an Instragram picture congratulating the Stars on their achievement.

