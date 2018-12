The Jozi Stars will battle the Cape Town Blitz in Sunday’s Mzansi Super League final at Newlands after incessant rain meant their eliminator against the Paarl Rocks was abandoned last night without a ball being bowled.

Enoch Nkwe’s troops qualified for the showpiece match by virtue of ending second on the log.

There is a reserve day scheduled for the final.

