From prison and the 28s to fighting for freedom in the ring: A boxing story of hope

Boxing 4 days ago

While incarcerated for murder he was introduced to boxing by another former professional Sandile Hoho, which for him became a “life transforming experience”.

Trevor Cramer
20 Feb 2021
08:02:31 AM
Former Cape Flats gangster Abdul-Aziz Kunert has opened new doors in his boxing career by re-locating to Joburg. Picture: Hayden Jones/SA Boxing Talk:

It may be one of the toughest, brutal sporting codes, but having honed his skills in prison, boxing has been the route to freedom for hot featherweight prospect Abdul-Aziz Kunert. The unbeaten 26-year-old Cape Town-born fighter (10-0-2 knockouts) has travelled a longer journey than most his age, including spending five years behind bars, and the latest stopover in his life finds him in Johannesburg, where he has been taken under the wing of reputable trainer Colin Nathan at the Hotbox-MTK Africa gym in the suburb of Savoy. Soft-spoken and courteous, the boxer nicknamed “Dula”, admitted “Cape Town will never leave...

