Grudge fight was too risky, Campbell’s trainer insists

Rowan Campbell’s manager-trainer Peter Smith says there were no sinister reasons behind the decision to call off the highly publicised local super-middleweight ‘super fight’ against veteran campaigner Ryno Liebenberg next month.

Local boxing fans had been baying for the grudge fight ever since Liebenberg (20-7-1) stormed into the ring at Emperors Palace on November 30 last year and issued a daring challenge to

Campbell (12-0) after the latter had demolished Nicholas Radley.

But the fans were left disappointed – and some justifiably angry – when the fight, originally announced in June and confirmed on 15 October, was shelved.

The fight was announced despite no contracts being in place.

There were even suggestions that Campbell was running scared.

“Everything was going well and the fight was very much on. We were just backed into a corner financially,” Smith said.

“The tournament budget shrunk, there are no spectators and the promoter is losing a lot of money. The sport has taken a huge back step.

“Believe me, I am the first guy that wanted this fight. We just don’t want to risk anything for less money, and unfortunately the offer didn’t meet the needs based on the value that Rowan should be fighting for. Boxing is a business.”

There was bad blood between the respective trainers and verbal barbs exchanged since the fight was touted.

“I have come to the conclusion they don’t want the fight,” said Liebenberg’s trainer Colin Nathan.

