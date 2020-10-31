Big blow for boxing fans as local ‘super fight’ is scratched

No sooner than it was announced, one of the most highly anticipated local boxing grudge fights in many years has been called off.

Local boxing fans had been baying for a local super-middleweight ‘super fight’ between unbeaten IBO All-Africa champion Rowan Campbell (12-0) and seasoned professional Ryno Liebenberg (20-7-1).

The calls were heightened after Liebenberg stormed into the ring at Emperors Palace in November last year and issued a daring challenge to Campbell and his management team after the latter had demolished Nicholas Radley inside four rounds in a catch-weight contest.

The fans were in seventh heaven when the match-up was announced on 15 October, as part of the Golden Gloves ‘December Demolition’ bill on 19 December at the casino resort east of Johannesburg.

But a cryptic tweet by the promoter late on Friday triggered alarm bells.

“December Demolition has the greatest array of talent that I can recall on one bill in South Africa in many years. Lerena!! Makhense!! Knapp!! Dladla!! Malajica!! Phuzi!!! Can’t wait to unleash this talent to the American audience!!!!!” the tweet read.

There were some puzzled expressions when the name of one of the promoter’s most exciting drawcards, Campbell, was left out, but it was not a simple oversight.

According to Colin Nathan, who trains Liebenberg at his Hotbox Gym in Savoy, Johannesburg, he has still not been notified by either the promoter or the opposing camp.

“We had to rely on hearsay. Ryno eventually reached out to the promoter once the rumour mill gained momentum that the fight had been canned,” Nathan said on Saturday.

“I was told by a source that money was the issue and that the Campbell camp wanted an astronomical amount of money, which the promoter wasn’t prepared to pay. That is how I found out and no official notification was given to either myself or Ryno.”

There has been bad blood between the respective trainers for some time and verbal barbs had been exchanged between them since a possible fight was touted.

“I have come to the conclusion they don’t want the fight,” Nathan suggested.

“When you out-price yourself or demand a figure out of the ballpark, it tells you either (a) You may not want the fight, see it as a risk, or are not confident that your fighter will win, or (b) You are looking for a way out.

“Unfortunately it’s going to taint Rowan’s reputation more than Ryno’s, who can walk away from this sport now with his head held high.”

For now, as Nathan succinctly put it: “There is always going to be that cloud hanging over this fight and why it didn’t happen.”

