No half measures as Lerena targets an explosive return to the ring

To Kevin Lerena there is no such thing as a warm-up fight.

The popular IBO cruiserweight champion has been lined up to face American Patrick Ferguson in a 10-round non-title fight at Emperors Palace on 19 December.

“I don’t see this as a keep-busy fight, but a must-win fight,” Lerena said.

“Every fight is like a world title fight to me. I’m hoping for a very big 2021.”

The fight was added earlier this week to the already impressive Golden Gloves ‘December Detonation’ card, which will also feature the grudge fight between IBO All-Africa middleweight champion Rowan Campbell and veteran Ryno Liebenberg.

Lerena last saw action in February, just prior to the Covid-19 lockdown, when he gained an easy sixth-round technical knockout victory over Firat Arslan in Goeppingen, Germany, to retain his IBO strap.

At that stage the 28-year-old southpaw had a route well mapped out towards a shot at the bigger guns in the division, either via an IBF title eliminator or the direct route, but that was rudely interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Latvian Mairis Briedis is the current IBF champion, but there are strong indications he may vacate the title and step up to the heavyweight division.

That would provide the South African, as that sanctioning body’s top-ranked contender, with a direct shot at the vacant title, probably against the next best contender, the tough, unbeaten Australian Jai Opetaia.

Based on that possible scenario, one is able to gauge just how important this December fight is to Lerena.

There have also been rumblings in IBF corridors of late that they are looking at creating a new super-cruiserweight division.

Ferguson (17-2-1) is an experienced professional with an extremely strong amateur pedigree and currently on a three-fight winning streak.

“I have to respect him. I have to do a proper job on this guy,” said the tough-talking Lerena.

As for fitness, conditioning and weight, there are no issues for the Peter Smith-trained fighter, who is already in an eight-week training camp.

“It’s getting difficult for me to get down. I walk around at about 101kg,” Lerena said.

“I have the discipline and desire to still do it, but a future move to heavyweight isn’t out of the question.

“If I am not training and working extremely hard, I am miserable. I have maintained my physical condition to at least 60-70% during lockdown.”

It hasn’t been an easy task either for promoter Rodney Berman of Golden Gloves to secure the December fight.

A source close to the promoter said there were at least three or four other potential opponents in mind, but a combination of restrictive Covid-19 travel regulations and “out-pricing” had complicated negotiations.

