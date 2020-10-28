Another setback for Studdard as he’s floored without throwing a punch

Straight-shooting boxer Joshua Studdard has been floored without throwing a punch and has hit another temporary setback in his often misfiring career.

The 28-year-old, who stepped up a division earlier this year under the tutelage of Manny Fernandes, has had to be withdrawn from Friday night’s BRD Promotions tournament at the Turffontein Racecourse due to a kidney ailment.

Studdard (9-2-7 knockouts) was due to emerge from lockdown to trade leather with Tumelo “The Blade” Matsane in a scheduled 10-rounder for the vacant Gauteng bantamweight title.

The Sophiatown fighter, who is a qualified paramedic, remained inactive for more than two years, predominantly due to study reasons, following a close split decision loss to Rofhiwa Nemashungwa at Emperors Palace in December 2017.

Once he had re-aligned his boxing ambitions, Studdard went back into serious training with Manny Fernandes and out-pointed Saul Hlongwane in March before the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were imposed.

According to Fernandes, his charge was admitted to hospital on Saturday morning, a day prior to his scheduled arrival at the tournament’s bio-secure hotel venue in Randburg and subsequent scans detected a kidney infection.

Despite the setback, the five-fight bill, sponsored by Heiders, has been salvaged, with the clash for the vacant SA women’s junior welterweight title between Matshidiso Mokebisi and Ndubayini Kholosa, headlining the card.

Fernandes is confident Studdard will be back in the gym in due course and is targeting a December date to re-schedule the fight.

Rest of the bill: Women’s junior-featherweight (4 rounds) Lufuno Mutshayi v Monalisa Takane; Bantamweight (6 rounds) Abel Ndaba v Thumelo Matsane; Welterweight (6 rounds) Lybon Ntshani v Simphiwe Ntombela; Catchweight (4 rounds) Damian Paisley v Keagan Mills.

