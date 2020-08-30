 
 
Global prospect Hedda Wolmarans going the distance for women’s boxing

Unbeaten after five fights in the junior-welterweight division, Wolmarans hopes to receive more opportunities on the international stage.

Trevor Cramer
30 Aug 2020
09:23:56 AM
Global prospect Hedda Wolmarans going the distance for women’s boxing

Professional boxer Hedda Wolmarans during a training session. Picture: Hilary O'Leary

Growing up with three siblings in Auckland Park in 1990’s Johannesburg, Hedda Wolmarans was just another sports-mad teenager. She had already started taking tennis seriously and played club soccer on the East Rand, until her older brother Jan took her to a boxing gym when she was 17. Soon it was no longer merely a fitness pursuit, however, and by age 22 she was a formidable amateur at the Hugenote Boxing Club in nearby Brixton, one of the well-known training pits in the west of Joburg. Nine years later, the tall, rangy, tattooed junior-welterweight fighter holds a record of 5-0...

