‘I will be world champ again’

Former multiple mini-flyweight world champion Hekkie Budler is adamant that when life returns to some normality after the coronavirus shutdown, he will become a world champion again.

The popular 31-year-old South African, trained by Colin Nathan at the MTK Africa/Hotbox gym in Johannesburg, last fought on 31 December 2018 when he fell to a 10th round technical knockout defeat by WBA junior-flyweight top dog Hiroto Kyoguchi in Macao.

Budler said he was advised at the time to take an extended break and then plot his next move.

His career relaunch was scheduled in Kazakhstan in December last year, but that fell through.

The reputable WBC, however, saw fit to keep the one time holder of three simultaneous world title belts (WBA, IBF and The Ring) at

mini-flyweight, firmly planted at the top of their junior-flyweight rankings, despite his inactivity.

Budler was scheduled to face the Filipino Ricardo Suena in a 10-round junior flyweight eliminator on the TLB Promotions’ card at the Riviera Resort at the Vaal on 28 March.

The lockdown implemented by the South African Government, as necessary as it was, probably couldn’t have come at a worse time for the former champion, dubbed “The Hexecutioner” by his legion of fans.

The pint-sized fighter, known for his impeccable discipline and conditioning, said he was virtually “fight-ready” when the lockdown was instituted.

“It usually takes between six to 10 weeks. We were into the last phase of training. I was super-fit, my weight was perfect, and I was

exactly where I wanted to be,” said Budler.

More importantly though, the 28 March assignment would have been a direct route to a WBC title shot at champion Ken Shiro (17-0-0-1- KO’s).

“That is probably why I am even more disappointed because not only would it have shaken off the ring rust but was ideal preparation for a shot at the guy I regard as the best in the world in my weight division,” he said.

For now though he remains on lockdown at home, limited to running on the treadmill and other fitness drills.

He and his wife Roxy are also expecting their first child later this year.

“We were on track but running at home and treadmill training is not the same as road or gym work. In the gym I have a coach (Nathan) that pushes me. I can train as hard as I want, but it’s just not the same as having a coach motivating you,” added Budler.

Looking forward to pushing the reset button once lockdown restrictions are relaxed, Budler (32-4-0-10 knockouts) estimated it would take around six weeks to get back into prime condition.

Clearly he has no immediate plans to slow down but is also acutely aware of the dangers of overstaying his welcome in the ring and would love nothing more than to go out on top.

“I still think I have a few years left in me, a few good fights still in there. I have been in some hard fights, but my body is not damaged, it still feels good,” said Budler.

