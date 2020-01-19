Boxing 19.1.2020 12:17 pm

SA’s first black world boxing champion Peter Mathebula dies aged 67

SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA - UNDATED: Peter Mathebula of South Africa, Santos Laciar of Argentina during the bout in Soweto, South Africa (Photo by Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images)

Boxing SA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka has confirmed the news of the death of  South Africa’s first black world boxing champion Peter “Terror” Mathebula.

According to the Sowetan, Mathebula died on Saturday at the age of 67.

He gained his prestigious title in Los Angeles in December 1980 after beating Korean Tae-Shik Kim on a split decision over 15 rounds to claim the WBA version of the flyweight title.

Santos Laciar of Argentina ended Mathebula’s reign at Orlando Stadium in Soweto in March 1981 after the first defence of Mathebula’s belt. Sowetan reports that this was due to Mathebula not training as seriously as he should have.

However, he enjoyed and illustrious career marked with many milestones including the alteration of rules that forbade black and white fighters from facing each other.

His family will announce details of his funeral in the coming days.

