Amused Kevin Lerena has never been called this…

13 years is a big difference in age, at least according to Sefer Seferi’s management.

The 40-year-old Albanian veteran will on Saturday attempt to poach 27-year-old Kevin Lerena’s IBO cruiserweight belt at the Fists of Steel event at Emperor’s Palace, clearly banking on his South African opponent being “too young”.

“Kevin is, of course, a very good fighter, but he’s still very young,” one of Seferi’s entourage said at the pre-fight conference on Tuesday.

“Sefer is a professional, hard boxer. His preparation has been very good and his skill is also very good. We have a very good chance to win this fight. That’s what we came for.”

Seferi was flanked by his older brother, Nuri, who is also a professional exponent.

A few seats to the left, Lerena sat, amused yet hardly offended.

“I’ve never been called young before‚” he said with a chuckle.

Nonetheless, Lerena is acutely aware that he can’t underestimate his opponent, who boasts a fine record of 23-2-1 and has only been stopped in his tracks during last year’s showdown with Tyson Fury.

“No fight is an easy fight at the top‚” said Lerena, who himself boasts a record of 23 wins and just one blemish.

“It gets harder every fight because the expectation gets more. And that’s where Kevin Lerena rises to the occasion.

“We’re two men with the same build but different attributes. It’s going to be a very tough fight. This has been my best camp yet. I’ve got a plan and he’s got a plan. It will take a few moments for me to suss him out.”

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.