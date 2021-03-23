Athletics 23.3.2021 01:04 pm

Van Niekerk opens campaign as elite stars return

Wesley Botton
Van Niekerk opens campaign as elite stars return

Wayde van Niekerk will return to action in Potchefstroom on Tuesday. Picture: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

National record holder Akani Simbine headlines the men’s 100m race at the first leg of the ASA Athletix Invitational series.

All eyes will be on the country’s fastest athletes on Tuesday, as top-flight domestic track and field action returns from a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Potchefstroom, 400m world record holder Wayde van Niekerk will make his season debut at the ACNW Open meeting.

ALSO READ: Lockdown frustrations being taken out on the track and field?

After bouncing back last year from a serious knee injury, the versatile sprinter will offer an indication of his form ahead of the Tokyo Olympics when he turns out in the men’s 200m race.

Meanwhile, in Roodepoort, national record holder Akani Simbine headlines the men’s 100m race at the first leg of the ASA Athletix Invitational series.

Akani Simbine

Olympic 100m finalist Akani Simbine. Picture: Getty Images

Simbine, the Commonwealth Games champion, lines up against a strong field including in-form speedster Lux Adams, who clocked a wind-assisted 10.07 earlier this month.

The entry lists in Roodepoort also include Commonwealth 400m champion Isaac Makwala of Botswana, who faces promising teenager Lythe Pillay in the one-lap dash, and African javelin throw record holder Sunette Viljoen, who will be eager to build on her 60.60m season’s best.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Five years on, Rio stars need to reignite careers in Olympic qualifying race 25.2.2021
Daily news update: Crime stats, Magashule in court and Wayde van Niekerk heads to the US 20.2.2021
Wayde van Niekerk announces new coach, spreads his wings to the US 19.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

matric Friday cut-off to register for matric exam rewrites

Opinion Does legislation protect SA consumers?

Environment Thousands toast marshmallows at Iceland’s erupting volcano

General FW de Klerk Foundation slams Zuma, ‘race-based empowerment’

Covid-19 Two-thirds of SA could be infected before they are vaccinated



today in print

Read Today's edition