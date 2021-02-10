Athletics 10.2.2021 09:15 am

Oscar’s coach, Ampie Louw, dies from Covid at 72

Wesley Botton
Ampie Louw and Oscar Pistorius during a training session in London ahead of the 2012 Olympic Games. Picture: Herman Verwey/Foto24/Gallo Images

Louw coached Pistorius throughout his athletics career, after convincing the young athlete to take up the sport in high school.

Ampie Louw, the former coach of controversial sprinter Oscar Pistorius, has died.

Louw, who also worked as an estate agent in his later years, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday morning, apparently due to Covid-related issues. He was 72.

“I hope dad can find peace up there with my mom (Ansie Louw),” his son, Ampie Louw Jnr, posted on social media.

“I could not hope for a better dad. Until we meet again.”

Louw coached Pistorius throughout his athletics career, after convincing the young athlete to take up the sport when he picked up a rugby injury in high school.

Pistorius, a double amputee, went on to break multiple Paralympic world records under the guidance of Louw.

After winning a breakthrough court case against World Athletics in 2008, which cleared him to compete against able-bodied athletes, the popular sprinter also made history when he became the first amputee to earn a medal on the track at the World Athletics Championships, forming part of the South African 4x400m relay team who bagged the silver medal at the global showpiece in Daegu in 2011.

Ampie Louw

Ampie Louw was best known for his role as Oscar Pistorius’ coach

His career came crashing down, however, when Pistorius was found guilty of murder after killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in February 2013. He was later sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Louw said at the time he was shocked at the “heart-breaking events” which led to Steenkamp’s death.

“I am looking forward to the day I can get my boy back on the track,” he said after Pistorius’ case went to trial.

Louw, however, died two years before Pistorius would be eligible to apply for parole in 2023.

