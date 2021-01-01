 
 
The 2020 athletics year in review: The highs, lows and surprises

Wayde van Niekerk is back, but Caster Semenya is still fighting for the right to compete over her specialist distances.

Wesley Botton
01 Jan 2021
The 2020 athletics year in review: The highs, lows and surprises

World 400m record holder Wayde van Niekerk and two-time Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya. Picture: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Local highlight of the year More than two years after he was sidelined by a serious knee injury, it was starting to look like Wayde van Niekerk might not be able to make a full comeback. The 400m world record holder made an explosive return on the domestic circuit, however, with superb performances over 100m (10.10) and 200m (20.31). In a cruel twist of fate, he was forced off the track again just weeks later due to the coronavirus pandemic, and his European campaign later in the year was virtually derailed after he tested positive for Covid-19. Van Niekerk nonetheless...

