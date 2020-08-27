Wayde van Niekerk is back on track after Covid scare

Though he was cleared to return to full training on Thursday, it remained uncertain when the 28-year-old sprinter would compete again after his latest comeback was delayed by another month due to a coronavirus scare.

Van Niekerk’s management team confirmed that medical experts had given the 400m world record holder the green light to be released from isolation, in line with local health and safety protocols, after he had two negative Covid-19 tests this week.

While he was set to return to the track, however, his coach Ans Botha would need to assess his fitness levels after 25 days of self-isolation, during which he was restricted to indoor training.

Should he regain his form in time, Van Niekerk hoped to race in European before the end of the international season.

“At this stage we cannot predict when he will be back in top shape as Wayde was in isolation for 25 days, so he has lost a lot of training on the track, which is crucial before his first race back,” said his manager, Peet van Zyl.

“Tannie Ans (Botha) will use the medical information from the doctor to assess what level he is at, and then build his fitness to where it was before he was placed in isolation.

“His form will determine the plans for a return to competition.”

After making his comeback from a lengthy injury layoff earlier this year, producing solid performances in the 100m and 200m events before the domestic season was called off due to the national lockdown, Van Niekerk had been expected to compete in his first international race in three years in Trieste earlier this month.

He was withdrawn at the last minute, however, after an apparent ‘false positive’ coronavirus test.

The versatile speedster was asymptomatic, and with antibodies having been found in his system, it was unclear whether he had picked up the

virus before or after he departed South Africa for the European season.

None of the other members of the SA contingent who were in camp in Gemona, however, including Botha, long jumper Ruswahl Samaai and hurdler Antonio Alkana, had tested positive for Covid-19 since they arrived in Italy late last month.

