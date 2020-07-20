Athletics 20.7.2020 04:11 pm

Wayde van Niekerk set for a return to the track in Italy

Wesley Botton
Wayde van Niekerk set for a return to the track in Italy

Ruswahl Samaai (left), Antonio Alkana and Wayde van Niekerk are ready for a return to action. Picture: In-Site Athlete Managament

World record holder Wayde van Niekerk is among a small group of South Africans who will spend at least three months training and competing in Europe.

While elite South African athletes have been cleared to return to training on home soil, some of the country’s top track and field stars have opted to return to their part-time base in Gemona, Italy for the remainder of the European summer.

With local competitions still suspended, sprinter Wayde van Niekerk, long jumper Ruswahl Samaai and hurdler Antonio Alkana aimed to take advantage of the northern hemisphere conditions.

The trio were also expected to be joined by Commonwealth Games 100m champion Akani Simbine early next month.

The quartet hoped to compete in a few events, with athletics competitions starting to make a comeback on the
international circuit.

World 400m record holder Van Niekerk, whose impressive comeback from a lengthy injury hiatus earlier this year was put on hold by the Covid-19 pandemic, said he looked forward to taking another step forward in the early build-up to his title defence at next year’s
Tokyo Olympics.

“I’m happy to be back in Gemona, which has become like a second home to me,” Van Niekerk said on Monday.

The versatile speedster confirmed he was injury free, and he was eager to return to the track.

According to reports, he was expected to compete at a meeting in Trieste on August 1.

“I’m grateful to be healthy, and I’m hoping to get in a few races if possible, as we start to prepare for a full return to competition when coronavirus restrictions allow.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Akani Simbine says he’s not running from his responsibilities as a dad 20.7.2020
Simbine still ‘hungry’ for Olympic medal 30.5.2020
Van Niekerk, Simbine chasing 2021 Olympics 24.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government ‘Young people need to take a leap of faith into self-employment,’ says Ramaphosa

Business News SAA bailout doesn’t exist, DA must provide ‘evidence’ for allegations – Mboweni

Government Liquor traders call on government to pay back licence fees

Health Woman’s body in mortuary for a month, while family thinks she’s in hospital

Eish! R20 000 if you can find a lost puppy!


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition