At this stage last year, Glenrose Xaba had already cemented her place among the country’s leading road runners, but after a superb 2019 campaign she has elevated herself into a new sphere. Carried by her strong, stocky frame, Xaba made heads turn with her recent step up to the half-marathon distance, and though it might be some time before she climbs another rung up the ladder. She has joined the likes of ultra-distance specialist Gerda Steyn and marathon star Irvette van Zyl in a virtual race to break the long standing national 42.2km record. As has become the norm in...

At this stage last year, Glenrose Xaba had already cemented her place among the country’s leading road runners, but after a superb 2019 campaign she has elevated herself into a new sphere.

Carried by her strong, stocky frame, Xaba made heads turn with her recent step up to the half-marathon distance, and though it might be some time before she climbs another rung up the ladder.

She has joined the likes of ultra-distance specialist Gerda Steyn and marathon star Irvette van Zyl in a virtual race to break the long standing national 42.2km record.

As has become the norm in recent years, Xaba juggled a variety of disciplines this season.

After winning the national 10 000m title on the track in Germiston in April, she went on to successfully defend her 10km crown at the SA Cross Country Championships in Centurion in September, and three weeks later she took the SA 10km title on the road in Middelburg.

And while she ensured she remained one of the most capable 10km runners on the local circuit, her recent performances over the half-marathon distance (21.1km) were explosive.

Making her debut, she clocked 1:11:09 to win the SA 21km title in Port Elizabeth in July, displaying her real potential over longer distances for the first time.

Subsequently capitalising on her form, Xaba headed abroad and four weeks later she crossed the line in fifth place in 1:09:46 at the Buenos Aires Half-Marathon in Argentina.

She became only the third South African woman to dip under 70 minutes, joining former world record holder Elana Meyer (1:06:44) and Colleen de Reuck (1:08:38) under the barrier.

“I feel my legs are getting stronger now and I am able to handle the faster pace better,” Xaba said after the race.

Dropping back down in distance, she proved her efforts over 21km had improved her speed endurance, returning home to take fifth place at the FNB CitySurfRun 10km race in Durban, crossing the line in a personal best of 32:45 last month.

Born and raised in Embalenhle township in Mpumalanga, Xaba started running in primary school, and she went on to join a club in high school in an attempt to fully utilise her natural talent.

The 24-year-old electrical engineering student, now based in Pretoria, has since developed into one of the nation’s most versatile distance runners, with her recent progress suggesting she has the ability to rewrite the national record books.

With the likes of Steyn and Van Zyl knocking on the door, De Reuck’s 23-year-old national marathon record (2:26:35) is expected to fall within the next few seasons, and Xaba will need to step up in distance again soon if she hopes to beat the rush.

She seems content with her newfound ability over 21km, however, and though she may not make her marathon debut for a while, her breakthrough 2019 season has injected new energy into Xaba’s blossoming career.

Next year, if she is able to continue making consistent progress, she could set a new bar at domestic level, and her opponents will be hoping she doesn’t have a crack at the 42km event before they break the SA mark.

“My legs aren’t tired,” Xaba warned after dipping under 70 minutes. “I’m strong, and after Buenos Aires, I feel I have moved up a notch.”

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.