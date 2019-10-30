Comrades entries close in record time

Entries for the Comrades Marathon have sold out in record time, with organisers confirming on Wednesday that the cap of 25 000 South African runners had been reached.

While a few hundred of the 2 500 international entries were still available, the Comrades Marathon Association said it had closed the registration process for local participants.

With the limit being reached in less than three days, the race broke its previous record for its fastest sellout of entries after they had been snapped up in one week for this year’s event.

Race director Rowyn James was delighted with the unprecedented interest in the annual ultra-marathon, though he said safety issues prevented them from extending the entry limit.

“We do regret that we cannot accept any further entries,” James said.

“As custodians of the ‘Ultimate Human Race’, we are obliged to protect the integrity of the event and the safety of our athletes.”

The 95th edition of the Comrades Marathon, a 90.2km ‘down’ run between Pietermaritzburg and Durban, was set to be held on June 14 next year.

