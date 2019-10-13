Mokoka holds off foreign onslaught

Stephen Mokoka carried his fine form into the FNB CitySurfRun on Sunday morning, snatching an impressive victory at the 10km race in Durban.

Just one week after finishing fifth in the marathon race at the World Championships in Doha, Mokoka coasted over the line in 28:12 to win the IAAF Bronze Label contest.

He finished four seconds clear of Ugandan athlete Stephen Kissa (28:16), with another Ugandan, Kevin Kibet, grabbing third spot in 28:18.

Despite battling windy conditions on the flat course along the beach front, Mokoka dragged 15 men under 29 minutes.

In the women’s race, Kenyan athlete Sheila Chepkirui clocked the fastest time ever run on South African soil.

Chepkirui won a late sprint in 30:55, clipping four seconds off the SA Open record set by Namibia’s Helalia Johannes at the Spar Women’s Grand Prix 10km race in Durban in June.

Narrowly missing out in a late dash, Evaline Chirchir finished second in 30:57, with Beatrice Mutai securing a Kenyan sweep of the podium in third place (31:01).

Local favourite Glenrose Xaba took fifth position in 32:45, slicing 29 seconds off her personal best and climbing to seventh spot in the all-time SA women’s rankings over the 10km distance.

