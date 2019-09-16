SA sprinter suspended after failing doping test

South African sprinter Carina Horn has been suspended by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) for failing a doping test.

A tweet from the Athletics Integrity Unit confirmed the news on Monday afternoon saying: “The AIU confirms a Provisional Suspension against South African sprinter Carina Horn for the Presence of a Prohibited Substance, a violation of the @iaaforg Anti-Doping Rules.”

According to reports Horn’s sample included Ibutamoren and LGD-4033, both prohibited substances.

Horn became the first female athlete from South Africa to break the 11 second barrier over 100m.

She achieved the feat in 2018, stopping the clock in a time of 10.98 at a meeting in Doha.

In August this year, Horn ran a season’s best of 11.01 in Madrid.

Horn is currently ranked in 30th position in the world for the 100m by the IAAF.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.