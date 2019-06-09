Athletics 9.6.2019 05:55 pm

The 2019 Comrades Marathon in pictures

Jacques Nelles
Gerda Steyn can be seen celebrating her win after crossing the finish line, breaking the record for the first woman runner to complete the comrades marathon in under six hours, 9 June 2019, Pietermaritzburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The 94th edition of the Comrades Marathon was held in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday and saw about 25 000 runners taking part.

