The 2019 Comrades Marathon in pictures

Gerda Steyn can be seen celebrating her win after crossing the finish line, breaking the record for the first woman runner to complete the comrades marathon in under six hours, 9 June 2019, Pietermaritzburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles
The 94th edition of the Comrades Marathon was held in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday and saw about 25 000 runners taking part.
A runner is seen running past supporters during the Comrades Marathon a 87km race between Durban and Pietermaritzburg, 9 June 2019, Durban. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Runners are seen running past supporters during the Comrades Marathon a 87km race between Durban and Pietermaritzburg, 9 June 2019, Durban. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Runners are seen running past supporters during the Comrades Marathon a 87km race between Durban and Pietermaritzburg, 9 June 2019, Durban. Picture: Jacques Nelles
The sun can be seen rising early in the morning during the Comrades Marathon a 87km race between Durban and Pietermaritzburg, 9 June 2019, Durban. Picture: Jacques Nelles
The sun can be seen rising early in the morning during the Comrades Marathon a 87km race between Durban and Pietermaritzburg, 9 June 2019, Durban. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Supporters are seen having a picnic during the Comrades Marathon a 87km race between Durban and Pietermaritzburg, 9 June 2019, Durban. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Edward Mothibi can be seen crossing the finish line at the 2019 Comrades Marathon, 9 June 2019, Pietermaritzburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Russian runner Alexandra Morozova can be seen crossing the finish line, taking the woman’s second place at the comrades marathon, 9 June 2019, Pietermaritzburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Gerda Steyn can be seen crossing the finish line breaking the record for the first woman runner to complete the comrades marathon in under six hours, 9 June 2019, Pietermaritzburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles
