Comrades Marathon by numbers

The 94th edition of the Comrades Marathon will be held in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

With nearly 25 000 runners taking part in the ‘up’ run, we take a closer glance at the race by numbers.

7 – Former winners who are in the elite field this year. They include Bongmusa Mthembu, David Gatebe, Gift Kelehe, Ludwick Mamabolo, Ann Ashworth, Camille Herron and Charne Bosman

41 – Refreshment stations on the route, which will be stocked with water, fruit, energy drinks, energy bars, chocolates, biscuits and potatoes.

69 – Total number of Russian entrants who had to fight a suspension from Athletics South Africa in court on Friday to be cleared to participate. They won the battle and they will run.

70 – Doctors, nurses and interns who will provide medical assistance to runners at the finish.

72 – Buses and vans which will collect athletes who miss cut-offs along the route or are unable to reach the finish.

509 – Police officers who will swap their uniforms for running kit to participate in the race.

982 – Runners from Team Vitality in Central Gauteng, the largest club represented at the race.

1 200 – Marshals along the route who will assist traffic officials on the day.

3 797 – Foreign runners who will take part.

24 430 – Total number of runners who have qualified and registered to participate.

082 911 – The Netcare 911 emergency number to be used for all calls for medical assistance for runners.

86 830 – The distance of the race in metres.

