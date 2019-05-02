Athletics 2.5.2019 03:50 pm

Caster’s treatment shows ‘hatred of African women worldwide’ – Malema

Daniel Friedman
EFF leader Julius Malema on Kaya FM. Picture: Twitter (@Mine_Qha)

EFF leader Julius Malema on Kaya FM. Picture: Twitter (@Mine_Qha)

The EFF leader believes ‘patriarchy’ is behind the Olympic medalist’s IAAF legal loss, hinting that race is also a factor.

In an interview on Kaya FM on Thursday, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema expressed his views on Olympic medalist and middle-distance runner Caster Semenya’s losing her battle to stop the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) from forcing her and other female athletes to reduce their testosterone levels through medication.

The leader of the red berets expressed the view that her loss was disappointing but not surprising, due to the “patriarchal” nature of the world, also hinting that racism was also a factor.

“It is disappointing, but knowing that the world is patriarchal, it oppresses women, African women in particular, it’s not that shocking,” he said.

“If you look at the things that they want Caster to undergo, it is not fair.

“She must know, it is not about her but the hatred of African women worldwide, it is not her battle only but our battle and she must not get tired,” he continued.

READ MORE: Semenya hints at quitting athletics following IAAF ruling

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirmed on Wednesday it had dismissed requests for arbitration filed by Semenya and Athletics South Africa (ASA) in their attempt to have controversial new IAAF regulations overturned.

“Ms Semenya is reviewing the decision with her legal team and considering whether to file an appeal,” Semenya’s lawyers said in a statement.

The new rules would force athletes with differences of sexual development (DSD) to take medication in order to reduce their natural testosterone levels to 5nmol/L in order to compete internationally over distances ranging from 400m to the mile (1.609km).

Semenya’s future in athletics hangs in the balance.

She initially said she might take the matter back to court, but earlier on Thursday sent out a tweet indicating she might be considering ‘walking away’ from her career in sports.

Semenya will compete in what could be her last-ever international 800m race when she lines up at the Diamond League season opener in Doha on Friday night.

(Additional reporting, Wesley Botton and ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
I’m not a member of Inanda Club, I enjoy ‘spousal benefits’ – Malema 2.5.2019
Discrimination must be fought, says Mbalula on Semenya’s IAAF ruling 2.5.2019
Semenya hints at quitting athletics following IAAF ruling 2.5.2019

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 

 

 