Caster’s treatment shows ‘hatred of African women worldwide’ – Malema

In an interview on Kaya FM on Thursday, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema expressed his views on Olympic medalist and middle-distance runner Caster Semenya’s losing her battle to stop the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) from forcing her and other female athletes to reduce their testosterone levels through medication.

The leader of the red berets expressed the view that her loss was disappointing but not surprising, due to the “patriarchal” nature of the world, also hinting that racism was also a factor.

“It is disappointing, but knowing that the world is patriarchal, it oppresses women, African women in particular, it’s not that shocking,” he said.

“If you look at the things that they want Caster to undergo, it is not fair.

“She must know, it is not about her but the hatred of African women worldwide, it is not her battle only but our battle and she must not get tired,” he continued.

