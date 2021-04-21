‘More derbies a blow to Springboks ahead of Lions tour’

Rudolph Jacobs

"The South African players are not nearly in as good a place as their Lions opponents," said former national rugby captain Wynand Claassen.

The cancellation of the overseas leg of the original Rainbow Cup competition is a hammer blow to not only domestic rugby, but the Springbok players ahead of the tour by the British and Irish Lions, said former Springbok captain Wynand Claassen.

SA Rugby on Wednesday morning announced that the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers would only play in South Africa over the coming weeks, after the rugby body failed to get travel clearances from the British and Irish governments for the rugby teams to tour and play abroad.

The Pro Rugby teams will now contest a “northern” Rainbow Cup and the four South African teams will play a double round of derby matches for the title of “southern” Rainbow Cup SA champions.

“As it stands, we haven’t played internationally since the end of 2019,” said Claassen. “Not playing against overseas opposition will definitely have an effect on our game.

“I don’t want to sound too critical, and I know SA Rugby did everything in their power to make the overseas leg (of the Rainbow Cup) happen, but it’s really bad news for our rugby players.

“The Six Nations happened earlier this year and those players got some proper rugby in ahead of the tour by the Lions (in July).

“The South African players, however, are not nearly in as good a place as their Lions opponents.”

ALSO READ: Confirmed: More derbies for changed Rainbow Cup SA

Claassen also said local fans wanted to see more than just another round of local derbies.

“We have seen three local competitions already and, while it’s great to see some rugby, we need something different,” he said.

“There’s also a fair amount of predictability in our local teams and competitions now, so the players can’t be looking forward to it either.”

The new fixture list for the Rainbow Cup SA, which is set to start next weekend over seven weeks, will be released shortly.

The new competition, while involving only South African teams, has left the Cheetahs, Griquas, Pumas and Eastern Province out in the cold.