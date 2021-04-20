Stormers’ Dobson reveals ongoing talks with Du Toit, Mbonambi

Rudolph Jacobs

“Every union is speculating who is joining and who isn’t; nobody is finished and we are not either.”

The Stormers are doing everything they can to hang on to two of their big name Springboks in flank Pieter-Steph du Toit and hooker Bongi Mbonambi.

Du Toit has recently been linked with a move to Munster and Japan, while Mbonambi has been linked with a move to the Sharks.

Stormers coach John Dobson said on Tuesday that both men have contracts with Western Province until October.

“We have the visionary support from the board to keep who we want,” said Dobson.

“None of them said they are leaving us. We are talking to them on an ongoing basis,” added the Stormers coach.

ALSO READ: Jantjies on joining Pau, battling Pollard and facing the Lions

While some players may end up leaving the Cape, others could join the Stormers, and here one thinks of former Stormer centre Juan de Jongh and former Lions hooker Malcolm Marx, who have both been linked with a return to South Africa.

“No squad in South Africa is done with their 45-man squad for next year,” said Dobson.

“Every union is speculating who is joining and who isn’t; nobody is finished and we are not either.”

ALSO READ: Stormers to lose Willie Engelbrecht, but gain Malcolm Marx?

Dobson said however the fact that Western Province and the Stormers were able to hang on to Boks like props Frans Malherbe and new captain Steven Kitshoff, as well as fullback Damian Willemse and scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies, is a sign that many players want to stay in the Western Cape.

“There is push and pull, whether it’s the Yen or Pound, and that is what we have to deal with,” said Dobson.

He added the squad was about 90 percent sorted out and that if one or two players were to leave they’d be able to cover for those departures.

“We have CVs lined up and two of those are internationals who want to play for the Stormers,” he said.