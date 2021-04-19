Lions tour matches to take place in two cities only – report

Rudolph Jacobs

The original schedule has the first Test down to be played at the FNB Stadium, the second at the Cape Town Stadium and the third at Ellis Park.

If reports out of the United Kingdom are to be believed, the British and Irish Lions tour might take place in only two cities – Cape Town and Johannesburg.

The Telegraph in London reported that due to the coronavirus pandemic the opening Test on 24 July might now be moved from the FNB Stadium to Cape Town.

Suggestions have been made that Cape Town and Johannesburg might be used as bubble venues to host the entire tour of eight matches.

Lions coach Warren Gatland was quoted as saying he believed the tour schedule could be kept to the original dates but that the schedule might be rejigged.

But now it seems Cape Town will be the host for the first Test and Johannesburg the venue for the final two Test matches.

A new-look schedule could now also affect the five tour matches which are planned to take place before the opening Test.

The Lions are due to start their tour on 3 July against the Stormers in Cape Town and followed by a game against a SA Invitational side in Port Elizabeth on 7 July.

The touring party is then supposed to move to Durban for a match against the Sharks on 10 July, followed by a game against the SA A side in Nelspruit on 14 July and a match against the Bulls at Loftus on 17 July.

The games in Port Elizabeth and Durban could now also be moved to Cape Town, while the games in Nelspruit and Pretoria could be re-allocated to a Johannesburg venue.

The Lions tour party is expected to arrive in SA on the last weekend in June.

The Lions are also due to play a warm-up game against Japan ahead of their departure to South Africa.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander in the meantime is working around the clock with his national body to get permission from the Sports Ministry to allow spectators in the stadiums.

A suggestion has been made to allow at least 50% spectators into the stadiums which will serve as a massive boost for the money coffers of SA Rugby.

Sport Minister Nathi Mtwethwa however said to allow thousands of spectators into stadiums will create several major health challenges in line with the ongoing pandemic.