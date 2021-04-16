WATCH: Sbu Nkosi joins fellow Boks at Roc Nation

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Other Springbok players managed by the entertainment firm include Siya Kolisi, Cheslin Kolbe and Beast Mtawarira.

Exciting Sharks and Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi is the latest hot-shot South African rugby player to join the Roc Nation management team.

The World Cup winner from 2019 announced the news on his twitter account on Friday, along with an announcement made by the well-known DJ Khaled.

Roc Nation Sports is a division of the management and entertainment company founded by US music star Jay-Z.

Nkosi is the fourth South African rugby player to join the company, after Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, and fellow World Cup winning players Cheslin Kolbe and the now retired Beat Mtawarira – who has been named as one of Forbes Africa’s most influential Africans in 2021.

England star Maro Itoje is also represented by Roc Nation Sports.

“I’ve always had this unquenchable thirst for better,” said Nkosi on his twitter account.

“Better for my country, my people, better for my family and better for everyone.

“I’m humbled by the responsibility and excited for the movement this partnership will bring.”

Roc Nation said: “Hot-stepper. World champion. Born winner. And the best is still yet to come.”