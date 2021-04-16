It’s official: Johan Goosen to play for Bulls from July

Sports Staff

The versatile back, who started his career with the Cheetahs, is comfortable at flyhalf, centre and fullback.

Springbok utility back Johan Goosen has joined the Blue Bulls.

The 28-year-old flyhalf, who is also comfortable at centre and fullback, is a product of Grey College in Bloemfontein and it was in the City of Roses where he began his professional career, running out for the Cheetahs.

Goosen played for the Junior Springboks in 2011, the Springbok XV in 2014 and the Springboks shortly thereafter.

ALSO READ: Stormers to lose Willie Engelbrecht, but gain Malcolm Marx?

More recently, he has played in France, for Racing Metro and Montpellier before being lured back to South Africa. He will link up with the Bulls on 1 July.

“We are definitely excited for Johan’s imminent arrival in Pretoria and look forward to his contribution,” Bulls director of rugby Jake White said on Friday.

“Johan has consistently performed at the highest level since his early days and his experience will bode well for our younger backs while providing us with attacking opportunities when he takes the field.”

Goosen said he was excited about returning to South Africa.

“The Bulls are rising in strength day by day. Rugby in Pretoria has an exciting future and I’m grateful to be part of it,” he said.