Bulls confirm Du Plessis will wear blue for three years

Sports Staff

The loose-forward, who played for the Pretoria-based team previously, has signed on for three seasons.

The 27-year-old Du Plessis, affectionately known as Sheep, started his professional career at Loftus Versfeld where he made his Super Rugby (31 caps), Currie Cup (30 caps) and Vodacom Cup debuts in 2013, after representing the Blue Bulls at U19 and U21 levels.

The former Junior Springbok and SA Schools flank, who slots in at lock with ease, moved to Montpellier at the end of 2015 where he went on to earn more than 100 caps for the French Top 14 club.

“Having Jacques return to Loftus is testament to what we’re trying to establish in Pretoria… a franchise where players want to be,” said Bulls director of rugby Jake White.

“His ability to play as a loose-forward and lock gives us depth among the forwards. Jacques is an extremely physical and uncompromising player, and we’re looking forward to his contributions in the blue jersey.”