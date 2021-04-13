Rainbow Cup: First three rounds’ fixtures confirmed

Sports Staff

The opening game will be the coastal derby between the Stormers and Sharks in Cape Town, scheduled for a 7pm kickoff at the Cape Town Stadium next Friday. That match will be followed by the clash between Ulster and Connacht, and Zebre against Edinburgh.

On Saturday Benetton will host Glasgow Warriors to start off a run of four matches, which will see the Bulls take on the Lions, Ospreys taking on Cardiff Blues and Leinster hosting Munster in a rematch of their Guinness PRO14 final on 27 March.

Dragons and Scarlets will finish off the opening round on Sunday at Rodney Parade.

Confirmation of the planned matches for rounds four to six will follow once PRO14 Rugby has received all necessary approvals and permissions from the relevant governments and health authorities for the South African teams to travel.

Weekend reports suggested the South African teams would not be allowed into England because of the coronavirus.

FIXTURES: First three rounds

(All kick-offs local time in South Africa)

ROUND 1

Friday, 23 April

7pm: Stormers v Sharks (Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town)

9.15pm: Edinburgh v Zebre (BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

9.15pm: Ulster v Connacht (Kingspan Stadium, Belfast)

Saturday, 24 April

2pm: Benetton v Glasgow Warriors (Stadio de Monigo, Treviso)

4pm: Bulls v Lions (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

6.15pm: Ospreys v Cardiff Blues (Liberty Stadium, Swansea)

8.35pm: Leinster v Munster (RDS Arena, Dublin)

Sunday, 25 April

2pm: Dragons v Scarlets (Rodney Parade, Newport)

ROUND 2

Friday, 30 April

7pm: Sharks v Lions (Jonsson Kings Park, Durban)

Saturday, 1 May

5pm: Stormers v Bulls (Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town)

Friday, 7 May

7pm: Zebre v Benetton (Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma)

9.15pm: Munster v Ulster (Thomond Park, Limerick)

9.15pm: Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh (Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow)

Saturday, 8 May

8.35pm: Connacht v Leinster (The Sportsground, Galway)

8.35pm: Scarlets v Ospreys (Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli)

Sunday, 9 May

2pm: Cardiff Blues v Dragons (Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff)

ROUND 3

Saturday, 8 May

4pm: Lions v Stormers (Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg)

6.15pm: Bulls v Sharks (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

Friday, 14 May

7pm: Munster v Connacht (Thomond Park, Limerick)

9.15pm: Leinster v Ulster (RDS Arena, Dublin)

Saturday, 15 May

4pm: Scarlets v Cardiff Blues (Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli)

6.15pm: Benetton v Zebre (Stadio de Monigo, Treviso)

8.35pm: Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors (BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

Sunday, 16 May

4pm: Dragons v Ospreys (Rodney Parade, Newport)