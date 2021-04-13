Jantjies ‘leaves’ Lions to take up position with Pau

Rudolph Jacobs

Captaincy options are available aplenty in the form of locks Willem Alberts and Reinhard Nothnagel, prop Jannie du Plessis, scrumhalf Ross Cronje and centres Dan Kriel and Burger Odendaal.

In a big blow to the team, Lions captain Elton Jantjies has “withdrawn” from all franchise activities for the next few months.

The 31-year-old Jantjies, who has played 37 Tests, is on his way to France and will therefore not be available for the Rainbow Cup, should the competition go ahead as planned. He will, however, be available for the series against the British and Irish Lions in July and August.

Jantjies will join Pau in France on a short-term deal as a medical joker, but will return in time for the Lions tour and his departure carries the approval of SA Rugby’s Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus.

“Upon request from Elton Jantjies and in conjunction with SA Rugby, the Lions Rugby Company has released the player for an opportunity as medical joker with French club Pau,” the Lions said in a statement on Tuesday. “This is being done in preparation for the British & Irish Lions.”

Although this is just a short-term agreement the Lions will now have to look for a new captain and flyhalf for either the Rainbow Cup or the next local competition.

Although the length of the agreement hasn’t been verified it could be as long as two months if Jantjies wants to return in time for the Lions tour.

Finding a suitable No 10 replacement could prove more challenging. Tiaan Swanepoel, normally a fullback, has played 10 recently, while other candidates such as Gianni Lombard will only be back in August and James Mollentze won’t play rugby again until next year.

It is therefore possible that Lions coach Cash van Rooyen might have to push on the button of former Sharks and Cheetahs pivot Fred Zeilinga.

Zeilinga is currently at the Lions on a trial basis and got some game time in the final two Preparation Series games against the Sharks at Ellis Park and the Stormers in Cape Town.