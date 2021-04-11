Rainbow Cup in doubt with SA teams in the dark

European bosses feel the risk is too high for the SA teams to cross UK borders.

The future of the Rainbow Cup was thrown into more disarray and uncertainty over the weekend due to the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Weekend reports indicated that the tournament was in renewed doubt because of concerns over travel arrangements and Covid measures ahead of the scheduled start on 24 April.

A Sunday newspaper claimed that the four SA franchises had apparently already been told they would be pulled out of the tournament due to the pandemic – but still needs to be confirmed by SA Rugby, which hasn’t happened yet.

While a remote chance existed that the competition could still be saved, a virtual meeting took place between SA Rugby and the ProRugby organisers on Wednesday last week.

ALSO READ: Irish teams will be a threat in Rainbow Cup: Ackermann

Apparently the European bosses felt the risk was too high for the SA teams to enter the United Kingdom borders.

However SA Rugby is still to make a final decision, either this week or just prior to the start of the tournament, which is now less than two weeks away.

The first three rounds were supposed to take the form of local derbies, while rounds four to six were due to take place on European soil with the four SA teams to be accommodated in a bio-bubble in Bristol.

However there seems to be resistance from the British government to give the clearance due to an upsurge in reported cases in the UK which would make it impossible for the SA teams to travel abroad as planned.

The uncertainty over the Cheetahs next competition is also directly linked to the grey areas surrounding the Rainbow Cup.

If the Rainbow is canned, the four SA franchises will enter into another local competition with the Cheetahs, Griquas, Pumas and EP Elephants.

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie said earlier this competition would then probably be named the Franchise Cup.

However, if the Rainbow Cup continues, the Cheetahs and the other non-Rainbow Cup teams could compete for the Toyota Cup, while talks of the Intercontinental Cup will be re-opened.

The Lions were supposed to travel to Loftus on 24 April to take on the Bulls while the Stormers were due to host the Sharks at the Cape Town Stadium on the same date.

A fourth local competition is now back on the table after the Bulls won the Super Rugby Unlocked as well as the Currie Cup, followed by the Preparation Series. – Rudolph Jacobs