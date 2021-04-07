Rugby 7.4.2021 03:07 pm

Cheetahs’ playing future to be known in coming days

Rudolph Jacobs
The Cheetahs are hoping to know soon what their future holds. Picture: Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images

Hawies Fourie and his players are hoping to get answers from SA Rugby about their participation in the Intercontinental Cup.

D-Day has arrived for the Cheetahs. Will they or won’t they play in the Intercontinental Cup?

The Intercontinental Cup is supposed to be a competition contested between teams from Europe, Asia and possibly Russia, as well as the Cheetahs – who were earlier kicked out of Super Rugby and then also ProRugby in Europe.

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie said he would know more following further talks with SA Rugby on Wednesday.

“We still don’t know anything about future competitions,” said Fourie. “We are due to talk to SA Rugby again on Wednesday.”

ALSO READ: Lions skipper Jantjies ‘will be ready’ for Rainbow Cup

While the Rainbow Cup involving the top four SA franchises and teams from Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Italy will kick off in 17 days’ time the Cheetahs are still in limbo.

The Bloemfontein-based team have, however, returned to training – even with no competition to prepare for as they will not be involved in the Rainbow Cup.

“The Intercontinental Cup must still be confirmed,” said Fourie, “but we have no idea about teams or fixtures.”

Fourie is hoping to have a discussion with SA Rugby’s Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus and Bok coach Jacques Nienaber next week when they visit the Cheetahs as part of their preparation for the international season.

“Regarding our immediate future… that is which competition we might play in and against who, hopefully we will get clarity before the end of the week,” said Fourie.

