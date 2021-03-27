Herschel Jantjies scores two tries as Stormers punish Lions

Boosted by a brace of tries by scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies the Stormers cruised to a runaway 44-12 win over the hapless Lions at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The Stormers scored five tries, with the Lions getting their two tries in the last 10 minutes through replacement flank MJ Pelser and a penalty try.

It was the Lions’ first loss in the Preparation Series, while it was the second win for the Stormers in their final game before the start of the Rainbow Cup.

To make matters worse for the Lions the Stormers introduced their all-out Springbok front-row of Steven Kitshoff, Bongi Mbonambi and Frans Malherbe after halftime.

While it was not quite the one-sided show the scoreline suggests, Lions flank Vincent Tshituka and lock Ruben Schoeman performed well for the visitors and didn’t quite get the backup from the rest of their team.

Dangerous backs like centre Wandisile Simelane and replacement scrumhalf Morne van den Berg never got the opportunity to create space, such was the Stormers’ dominance and suffocating defence.

Taking advantage of a disjointed Lions team the Stormers cruised to a 21-0 lead after as many minutes scoring three scintillating tries to create massive scoreboard pressure.

With the Lions losing captain Elton Jantjies after 33 minutes to injury and having struggled at scrum time, the visitors battled to gain any sort of ascendency.

The Stormers showed they might have unearthed a new flyhalf gem in Abner van Reenen who produced the perfect grubber after fullback Damian Willemse acted as first receiver, with wing Seabelo Senatla feeding the fast approaching Jantjies.

Meanwhile, in the earlier game home team Griquas beat the Pumas 23-22 in Kimberley.

Scorers

Stormers: Tries: Herschel Jantjies (2), Seabelo Senatla, Bongi Mbonambi, Ruhan Nel, conversions: Abner van Reenen (5), penalties: Van Reenen (2), drop goal: Van Reenen.

Lions: Tries: MJ Pelser, penalty try.

