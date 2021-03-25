Rugby 25.3.2021 11:38 am

Siya Kolisi to make Sharks debut against Bulls

Jacques van der Westhuyzen
Sharks loose-forward Siya Kolisi will make hiss debut for his new team this weekend after joining from the Stormers a few weeks ago. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

In total six Springboks will run out for the Durban-based side in what will be their final Preparation Series match.

Springbok World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi will make his Sharks debut this weekend after being named to start against the Bulls at Kings Park on Friday.

Kolisi, who joined the Durban-based team a few weeks ago after playing for the Stormers and Western Province for nine years, will wear the No 6 jersey.

The match will be the Sharks’ last outing in the Preparation Series.

Two other senior players who were part of a conditioning group that will also run out against the Jake White-coached Bulls are props Ox Nche and Thomas du Toit.

Lock Ruben van Heerden will partner his namesake Emile in the second row while Henco Venter and Sikhumbuzo Notshe complete the back row, alongside Kolisi.

Boeta Chamberlain will continue in the No 10 jersey and he’ll be partnered by Jaden Hendrikse at scrumhalf, while among the other changes in the backs, Marius Louw will wear the No 12 jersey next to captain Lukhanyo Am. Wings Sbu Nkosi and Yaw Penxe are also back in the mix on the wings.

Exciting fullback prospect Aphelele Fassi will play off the bench; the number 15 jersey being worn this week by Anthony Volmink.

Sharks: Anthony Volmink, Sbu Nkosi, Lukhanyo Am, Marius Louw, Yaw Penxe, Boeta Chamberlain, Jaden Hendrikse, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Henco Venter, Siya Kolisi, Emile van Heerden, Ruben van Heerden, Thomas du Toit, Fez Mbatha, Ox Nche. Bench: Kerron van Vuuren, Mzamo Majola, John-Hubert Meyer, JJ van der Mescht, Phepsi Buthelezi, Sanele Nohamba, Rynhardt Jonker, Aphelele Fassi

