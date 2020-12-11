Tshwane target third straight title in netball final rematch

Gearing up to face a desperate Dr Kenneth Kaunda team, defending champions Tshwane are confident they have what it takes to retain their title on Saturday at the Spar National Netball Championships.

Tshwane beat Johannesburg 55-23, while Dr KK defeated Cape Town 54-16 in Friday’s semifinals, setting up a rematch of last year’s trophy contest.

Despite losing their round robin clash 38-34 against Dr KK earlier in the week, Tshwane coach Jenny van Dyk believed they had the ability to bounce back and win their third straight national crown.

“I think the loss this week made us a little more hungry again, so we’re looking forward to the game, but we’re definitely not going to underestimate our opponents,” Van Dyk said.

“They are very hungry but we are also hungry and we want to keep our title.

“It’s going to be a tough one, but we grow more when we leave our comfort zone, so we like it when it’s tough.”

After going unbeaten throughout the pool stages last year, Dr KK were edged out in extra time in the final, and after winning all their round robin matches again this week, they were in a similar situation.

“We’re still struggling with what happened last year. We were really

heartbroken and we’ve spoken about that,” said Dr KK coach Elsje Jordaan.

“But we didn’t play our best netball in that game, and now it’s a year later and we’ve got another opportunity, so we are really looking forward to this final.”

Though she admitted they would have to be at their best to give themselves a shot, Jordaan believed her squad could turn the tables.

“They are the more experienced team and they know what it takes to win a final, but we have nothing to lose and a gold medal to win,” she said.

“We’re going to fight it out until the very end.”

