SA’s netball stars too good for Malawi, power to 3-0 series win

Having juggled various combinations, testing the squad’s options as they continue their long-term build-up towards the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town, the Proteas proved they were on track by wrapping up a convincing 3-0 series victory over Malawi on Sunday.

Having already lost the three-match series going into the final clash at Sun City, Malawi again showed intent from the start.

Producing perhaps their best quarter of the series, the Queens stayed in touch in the early stages, but the hosts were again too dominant in every area and the tourists were already five points behind (14-9) at the first break.

And their challenge was completely shut down in the second stanza, as the Proteas stormed clear to hold an advantage of 36-16 at half-time.

While South Africa’s forwards were not as accurate as usual, ultimately sinking only 69 of their 80 attempts (86%), they strengthened their grip in the second half to secure a 69-28 win.

“From the first whistle to the last, everyone played their hearts out,” said Shadine van der Merwe, the Player of the Series, who replaced Bongi Msomi as captain after the regular skipper was injured during the warm-up.

“There has been great energy from the younger players and the more experienced players, and it’s great to be part of this team.”

Though Malawi are ranked sixth in the world, just one place behind South Africa, the Proteas showed how big the gap has grown between the top two sides in Africa.

Playing their first Test matches in 10 months, the home team scored 196 goals in the Spar Challenge series and conceded just 82.

“We’re grateful to have had the opportunity to test some youngsters coming through the system ahead of the 2023 World Cup,” said Proteas assistant coach Dumisani Chauke.

“We expected pressure from the No 2 team in Africa, and I think the team fared well. We can all be proud of ourselves.”

