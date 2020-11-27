Proteas sweep aside Queens to wrap up series victory

Though they faced a little more resistance from their opponents, South Africa ultimately raced to another convincing triumph over Malawi on Friday night, winning the Spar Challenge netball series with a match to spare.

After losing the opening Test the night before, the Malawi Queens burst out the gate as they went in search of an upset, charging into an early 5-4 lead.

Taking control, however, the Proteas held an 18-7 advantage by the end of the first quarter and they never looked back.

With coach Dorette Badenhorst again giving some younger players a chance on court, the hosts combined well and they were 35-15 in front at half-time.

Cementing their dominance in the third quarter, the South African team stretched their lead to 50-21 at the final break, before racking up an impressive 62-29 victory.

“We’ve been able to try a few new combinations, and many of them are working well, so it’s great to know we have the options to make those changes,” Badenhorst said.

The third and final Test of the series, a dead rubber clash, will be held at 1pm on Sunday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.