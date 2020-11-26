No holding back as Proteas crush Malawi Queens

Proving they are still the top netball team in Africa, the Proteas dominated throughout the match, securing a commanding 65-25 victory over perennial rivals Malawi in the opening Test at Sun City last night.

Returning to action after a 10-month hiatus due to the pandemic, the SA team were ruthless from the opening whistle.

After making an explosive start, and with Malawi’s forwards struggling to find early accuracy, the hosts stormed to a 15-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the second stanza, they tightened the screws even more, pinning down the tourists both on defence and attack as they took complete control.

With their opponents scoring only three goals in the second quarter, the SA team went into the half-time break with a massive 31-9 lead.

Sticking to her commitment to give every player a chance in the series, in order to blood new players ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup, Proteas coach Dorette Badenhorst rang the changes by introducing virtually an entirely new team in the second half.

With the home side fielding some new combinations, Malawi took advantage and started to claw their way back.

While the Queens scored seven goals in the third quarter, however, the Proteas went into the final period with a significant 48-16 advantage.

Again Malawi stepped it up, finding the net nine times in the last 15 minutes, but it was not enough resistance and South Africa romped to a convincing win.

South Africa and Malawi will square off again in the second of three Tests at Sun City tomorrow night.

Proteas captain Bongi Msomi believed they could deliver another dominant performance.

“There are still a few things we can work on,” Msomi said.

“That’s exciting for us, to have such a score and knowing we can still improve in a few areas.”

