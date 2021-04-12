UPDATE: Pakistan set Proteas 141 to level series

George Linde finished with career-best figures of three for 23, while Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad Williams and Sisanda Magala also bowled well.

With their nemesis Mohammad Rizwan getting out to the first ball of the match, South Africa’s bowling suddenly clicked in the second T20 International against Pakistan at the Wanderers on Monday, the visitors being restricted to 140 for nine after they had won the toss and elected to bat.

The Proteas again opened the bowling with left-arm spinner George Linde and Rizwan charged down the wicket to the first ball, was nowhere near the pitch but went through with the hit over the top, Aiden Markram taking a well-judged steepler at deep mid-off.

The other opener, Sharjeel Khan (8), fell in the same fashion although he just stood in the crease and swiped, and Linde finished with career-best figures of three for 23 as he returned in the 11th over to have the dangerous Mohammad Hafeez caught behind for 32. Linde also took three catches in the outfield.

Fellow spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was again excellent, taking one for 22 in his four overs and left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks was also tight, conceding just 27 runs in his four overs.

Lizaad Williams bowled well at the death to take three wickets and even Sisanda Magala, who bowled a horror 12-ball first over littered with no-balls and wides, came back brilliantly. Having gone for 18 runs in his first over, he conceded just 14 runs in his next three overs, including only five in the last over of the innings.

He claimed the wicket of Pakistan’s kingpin Babar Azam, skidding a good ball through his attempted pull to bowl the captain for 50. South Africa did well to keep him quiet though, Babar taking 50 balls to score his runs. – Ken Borland