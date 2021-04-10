Markram, Klaasen power Proteas to big total

Ken Borland

Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen were the busy bees at the wicket for South Africa, their half-centuries leading the Proteas to a decent 188 for six in the first T20 International against Pakistan at the Wanderers on Saturday.

The pair added 61 for the third wicket, off 33 balls, putting the Proteas in a powerful position. Markram, a late addition to the T20 squad, looked extremely comfortable in his role opening the batting, scoring 51 off 32 deliveries.

Once he was dismissed, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan taking a fine catch off left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, Klaasen continued with his big hitting, collecting four sixes before he was caught at short fine leg trying to paddle Hasan Ali.

The captain’s departure led to the buzz being lost as well, the rest of the innings rather fizzling out as just 37 runs were scored in the last five overs, Pakistan’s bowlers doing exceptionally well as they targeted the blockhole.

Pite van Biljon made 34 off 24 balls and the other main contributor to the innings was opener Janneman Malan, who scored a bright 24 off 16 deliveries, including a magnificent straight six off left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Debutant Wihan Lubbe hit his first ball in international cricket for four, but was deceived by a slower delivery from Hasan and caught at a wide deep mid-off two balls later.

Hasan, with two for 28, and Nawaz, who took two for 21, were the standout bowlers for Pakistan. – Ken Borland