T20 preview: Klaasen’s captaincy, but Bavuma’s game-plan

With so many senior players missing, through injury and the IPL, it'll be a new-look team that will start the four-match series against Pakistan on Saturday.

Heinrich Klaasen called himself an “unexpected” captain on Friday and stressed that he will be sticking very closely to Temba Bavuma’s plan when the Proteas’ T20 series against Pakistan starts on Saturday afternoon at the Wanderers.

With Bavuma ruled out of action for the entire series with a hamstring strain suffered in the final ODI in midweek, Klaasen was on Friday morning once again thrust into the stand-in captain role he fulfilled in the three T20s in Pakistan in February.

But the 29-year-old was clear that he will not be trying to stamp his mark on the team, however subtly; Bavuma’s astute game-plan will be the one they will be using.

“We have a set plan for how we want to play, we are still fine-tuning it and the new guys in the squad need to play that way in order to fit in,” Klaasen said on Friday.

“But it’s the way we’ll be playing going forward, the way Temba wants it, and I will definitely be pushing that going forward. It’s just a positive brand of cricket, with a bit of streetwise play thrown in. I can’t really expand on the rest of it.

“But it’s the way the game is heading and we need to keep up with the new style of play. There’s a process we need to follow. It was unexpected to be given the captaincy, but a big honour again. It’s unfortunate we don’t have some big players again, but this is still a very strong side and the players have lots of confidence in this format.”

Klaasen will obviously fill one of the middle-order slots, but the job of wicketkeeper could go to Kyle Verreynne. The stand-in captain said the brilliance of the youngster in the third ODI showed that he could “play for South Africa for a very long time”.

Janneman Malan was praised in the same vein by Klaasen and the departures of Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks and Bavuma himself from the squad means the recruitment of a new opening partner for the Cobras talent is necessary. Aiden Markram has been added to the T20 squad as cover, but could the selectors go the less-obvious route and introduce debutant Wihan Lubbe at the top of the order?

The 28-year-old took on the might of the Lions attack in the recent T20 Challenge and showed he fits the bill as an opener with a great knock of 52 off just 38 balls.

The fitness of the exciting Sisanda Magala, a star of the Lions’ triumphant T20 campaign, is apparently still an issue for the Proteas management, but the introduction to international cricket of him or Lizaad Williams of the Titans is a possibility. – Ken Borland