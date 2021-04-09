Klaasen to lead T20 Proteas in Bavuma’s absence

Sports Staff

The team has been hard hit by the withdrawal of several players who've joined the IPL, while injuries have now robbed the side of two senior players.

The Proteas will be lead by Heinrich Klaasen in the four-match T20 series against Pakistan, starting on Saturday.

This after first-choice white-ball captain Temba Bavuma was ruled out of the series with a grade one hamstring strain. The injury took place during the third and final ODI between the teams in Centurion on Wednesday.

The series was won 2-1 by Pakistan.

Klaasen also recently lead the side on the team’s tour of Pakistan.

ALSO READ: Depleted Proteas take on in-form Pakistan in shadow of IPL

In other team news, Reeza Hendricks has withdrawn from the series after the birth of his and his wife’s first-born child on Tuesday.

Also, Dwaine Pretorius has not been medically cleared to take part in the series as he continues rehabilitation from a rib fracture.

Rassie van der Dussen will continue treatment and monitoring of his grade one left quadriceps muscle strain.

The following players have been retained from the ODI squad: Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Daryn Dupavillon and Wiaan Mulder.

The updated Proteas T20 squad is as follows:

Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Bjorn Fortuin, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Wiaan Mulder, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Pite van Biljon, Daryn Dupavillon, Migael Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Wihan Lubbe

Sports Staff